Barnes’ complaint

This note is in response to the letter to the editor penned by BJ Barnes, the former Guilford County sheriff (“Political theater,” Aug. 27).

Barnes was “saddened” and said our system is “weaker” because Donald Trump had to experience standard booking procedures that other citizens, including the 18 others indicted in the Georgia RICO case, had to face.

We often speak of “two systems of justice” in the U.S. I’m for equal justice for all Americans.

Additionally, the former sheriff for more than two decades questions the credibility of a “liberal district attorney” and Fulton County’s “liberal sheriff.”

Barnes apparently believes justice can only be served by conservative law enforcement officials and DAs? How troubling we elected someone with such partisan and divisive views to such an important job for 24 years.

We should elect officials, unlike Barnes, who put their duty and justice ahead of political preference.

Bob Lowe

Greensboro

BJ’s being naive

Regarding BJ Barnes’ letter about the treatment of former President Trump (“Political theater,” Aug. 27):

Hey, this was just another way Trump takes advantage of the media to raise more money. Today we find Trump campaign has raised $7.1 million following his historic Georgia mugshot. He’s crying all the way to the bank.

I would think someone like Mr. Barnes wouldn’t be so naive. But never underestimate the Trump supporters; they’re under his spell. Thank goodness this opinion is from our “former” sheriff.

Deb Printup

Jamestown

Mean-spirited

Blah blah blah blah blah!

The “Punching down in a small town” column by Gwen Frisbie-Fulton (Ideas, Aug. 27) blathering about Oliver Anthony misses the point by country mile.

Her comments, in my opinion, were twice as offensive as she claims Anthony’s words were in his songs. While I don’t know the lady with the hyphenated last name, her ugly comments didn’t come anywhere close to describing his music.

Oliver Anthony is a genuine, thoughtful, honest country music singer who shows his true heart and turned down millions and all the acclaim that came with them just to sing his songs.

I believe her comments were mean-spirited and totally uncalled for. She just jumped on the cancel-culture, woke bandwagon without a horse.

Jim Turnage

Greensboro

Climate and plastic

Almost daily we read in this paper stories about the effects of extreme weather. We feel the effects personally when we step outside into record-breaking heat.

Climate change, aggravated by the burning of fossil fuels, contributes to weather extremes. The fossil fuel industry, anticipating a decrease in use of fossil fuels for vehicles, has a Plan B: more plastics! (See “The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change,” October 2021, Bennington College).

The world does not need more plastic to pollute our oceans or to break down into microplastics that adversely affect our health. Beyond Plastics Greensboro is a new local group whose mission is to reduce plastic pollution through education, local action and advocacy. If you share our concern, we welcome you to the fall kickoff meeting on Sept. 11 6:30-8 p.m. to view an informative slide show, “Plastic: where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re going,” and to learn more about the work of our group.

We’ll meet in the Welcome Center of First Presbyterian Church on Fisher Park Circle. Reducing single-use plastic is one small step we can take when we feel otherwise overwhelmed by the climate crisis.

Marion Gamble

Greensboro

I support GCS

I write today in support of our Guilford County Schools, where I was educated and will celebrate my 50th high school anniversary in October. The support I see being expressed for the schools and the school board restores my faith in our citizenry. The support each individual and family gives has been well-earned.

Our school board has moved consistently toward fairness for all children and against anything which denies opportunity and dignity. With everyone’s support, our Guilford County schools will continue to soar to new heights. Indeed, I believe that education for all is the way to a better future for our city, our county, our nation and, yes, even the world!

M. Gertrude Beal

Greensboro