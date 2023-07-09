Don't move. Talk!

Regarding the article “Conservatives move to Red States …” (July 9):

I had a family member display a Biden flag back in 2020 in a pretty red part of North Carolina. It was stolen the first night, not a big surprise down there, though a little disappointing, but he replaced it.

And what happened next was a real conversation with another right-leaning neighbor who noticed the flag. They ended up with some common ground and a laugh or two.

Is the “fear” of displaying a left- or right-leaning flag that someone will steal it or that you might actually have to talk to people who don't agree with you? So instead, we’re packing up and moving to places where we can live in an echo chamber of our political beliefs? I find that sad and dangerous for a healthy democracy.

In my opinion the only flag anyone should ever display is the American flag. That's because we need get to a place where we can all at least agree that, with all its flaws, America is an exceptional place, where freedom, opportunity and individual rights are the foundation.

Then we can argue about how to build the rest of the house.

Casey Root

Greensboro

Religion's decline

Gillian Richards' column ("Decline in religion hurts self-government'" July 6) cherry picks many quotations from our Founders, conflating religion, morality and virtue. The problem with this strategy for proving her point is that it doesn’t work. These quotations are just opinions, not facts or, indeed, proof of anything at all.

In fact, if you equate morality and virtue with societal health, the most religious states in this country, including Alabama, Louisiana and other Southern states (as well as Oklahoma and Utah) fare very badly, with high rates of child-abuse fatalities, homicide, divorce and other such societal ills. On the other hand, states like Oregon and New Hampshire, where faith and church attendance are minimal, experience much lower rates of these problems.

Richards’ posits that, without religion to guide us morally, we are less capable of governing ourselves. However, it stands to reason that if high percentages of your populace are either committing crimes or being victimized, your ability to self-govern will be weakened.

Regarding our Founders on religion and morality, Thomas Jefferson wrote about “the hocus-pocus phantasm of a God like another Cerberus” and hoped for “the dawn of reason and freedom of thought.” John Adams found Christianity to be “foolish trumpery,” stating that “this would be the best of all possible worlds, if there were no religion in it.”

And James Madison went so far as to claim that “Religious bondage shackles and debilitates the mind and unfits it for every noble enterprise.” One can assume that “noble enterprise” includes self-governance.

Good governance of any kind depends only on reason and integrity.

Lyn McCoy

Greensboro

Fabulous Fourth

We want to thank everyone that came to this year’s Downtown Greensboro Fun Fourth Festival Presented by Allegacy. While the temperatures were high, so were the spirits of thousands of individuals, families and friends. The crowds and entertainment were amazing!

We also want to recognize and thank the many financial partners without whom this would not be a free community event. You can see the list of supporters at funfourthfestival.org.

Thank you to the tremendous volunteers who helped to manage and guide folks, and the local musicians, vendors, interactive games and more that truly put the Fun in the Fun Fourth Festival. Thank you, and we look forward to seeing you at the Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade during the first week of December.

Zack Matheny

Greensboro

The writer is president of Downtown Greensboro Inc.

Random concerns

If anyone wants to understand the mindset of Donald Trump fans, just substitute the word “crucify” for the word “indict.” And let that sink in.

Trump supporters don’t care if he is guilty or innocent of any crime you can name. They just want him to rule as absolute emperor. Truth and facts be damned.

The journalist Gabriel Schoenfeld said it well with the best line I have heard recently: “It’s not the law’s fault that Trump broke it.” I cannot improve upon that comment.

Joe Biden lost big points with me with the sloppy, tragic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. He has also disappointed me with his stance on student loans.

I regret the Supreme Court's rulings on female bodily autonomy and on protections for oppressed minorities, but it is a very bad idea to teach young people that repaying contractual debt is optional.

Candidate Will Hurd has said that the high cost of education should be investigated. That makes sense to me. I feel for young people living with crushing student loan debt. But they or their parents signed contracts. And contracts should be honored.

COVID precautions have kept me out of church for more than three years. But now North Carolina legislators and jurists want guns in churches, concealed carry, no permit needed. Deal me out.

Republicans respond to gun violence with thoughts and prayers. In short, “lather, rinse, repeat.” This movie is getting old and tired. Like the undersigned.

Jody McGhee

High Point