Tweets linked to Guilford schools arts director spurs concern in Va. community; job offer in Roanoke County rescinded
Schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger told the Roanoke paper that the change was "due to new information," but would not elaborate. The decision came shortly after some community members there pushed back on his hiring, citing concerns with some views expressed on social media and a website Nathan Street shares with his wife.
Marijuana, large crowd gathered at vacation rental property attract attention; High Point police arrest 2 and seize guns and drugs
Officers determined that the property was being rented through AirBNB and that the renter was producing a music video.
The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.
“After I found out that it was real, I was jumping up and down on my bed like it was a trampoline,” Adriene Wynn said.
Roy Williams, as Dean Smith did before him, has walked away from the game he loved for reasons known only to them.
GREENSBORO — UNCG’s Wes Miller might not be the next men’s basketball coach at North Carolina, but he will be part of the conversation. The fo…
WFMY-Channel 2 said one of its reporters was preparing for a live report downtown when a woman approached, startling the reporter, then threatened the reporter and spat on her face shield.
K&W Cafeteria Inc. has submitted its latest federal bankruptcy reorganization plan, which calls for keeping, at most, 14 stores open while paying off largest creditor Truist Financial Corp. by July 1, 2022.
Odis Alexiou was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Impairment and speed are not factors in the crash, police said.
The company's website describes the item as a blackened Angus beef burger loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.