Twenty acres of 'sadness and hope': Will historic Black neighborhood see new chapter?

Redevelopment in Greenwood has brought restaurants and tourist attractions to Tulsa's historic Black Wall Street, but the commercial activity has largely lined the pockets of white-owned firms, the Washington Post reported.

It's the kind of pattern he's seen play out in gentrifying, historically Black neighborhoods across the country, he said.

"I've seen projects that, you know, may put up a park and they may name the park whatever the historic Black community was, things like that," he said. "But to me, that's like creating a representation that you were here, but it's not making any kind of provisions for you to actually be there and be a part of it."

Angela Lee, the executive director of the Hayti Heritage Center, attended a conference in Tulsa two years ago.

"It's not redeveloped to elevate the Black community," she said. "It looks really nice. There's art and, you know, all sorts of shops and businesses there. But ...the only reason you know that it was once where Tulsa's Black Wall Street existed was because of just knowing the history and seeing a few markers."

She thinks Durham's rapid gentrification could impact the Hayti community soon. Housing prices in Southside are already rising to the west of the Fayetteville Street corridor.