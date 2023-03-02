TWICE THE LAUGHS: The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts hosts two comedy acts this weekend: Kountry Wayne and Nikki Glaser. And, yes, they're separate shows. Kountry Wayne brings his "Help is on the Way Comedy Tour" to Greensboro at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Glaser brings "The Good Girl Tour" at 7 p.m. Sunday. Wayne's show is fit for the family; Glaser's not so much.