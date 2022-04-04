Twins celebrate 96th birthday together after 2 years apart

SHELBY — When Adene Hicks and her twin sister, Christine Benjamin, were youngsters, they went to the movies one night and came up with an idea to prank their dates. The sisters were going to play a game of switcheroo.

The guys were two steps ahead of them.

“A friend from high school invited us to go to the movies,” said Hicks. “The boys had gone to the wrong girl. My date went to Chris and Chris’ date went to me. Little did we know they had planned it.”

Those were fun times for the twin sisters from Cleveland County who celebrated their 96th birthday March 11.

Friends and family helped throw a surprise party for the two the following day in Lawndale. The sisters had not seen each other in two years.

Hicks’ daughter, Ann Rogers, who played host to the party, said the pandemic and the distance between the two have kept them apart. Hicks still calls Cleveland County home while Benjamin lives in Southport.

“They told me you better get the door when I heard the knock,” said Hicks. “I saw my niece and figured Chris must be somewhere around. You can imagine how ecstatic I was. It was just wonderful, and it was so unexpected. But it worked out well. I was very unaware of what was going on. It was just perfect. We had the family, and these people started coming in that were good friends. It was a perfect day.”

As Benjamin looks back on the big day, she tries to stay humble, knowing just how rare and precious it was.

“I just like to reflect on it,” said Benjamin. “I want to be careful to think about what we didn’t do. All I do is rejoice and thank the Lord because of how great it was.”

In the 1920s, women did not have the luxury of getting an ultrasound to see their baby’s movement or identify their gender. Their mother, Ann Mitchem, was shocked to learn she was having not one, but two babies while giving birth.

“My mother didn’t know she was having twins until the first one came out,” said Hicks. “We were so tiny, she didn’t even think it was different from her first pregnancy.”

The two grew up on a farm where their mother worked in the cotton field. Ann Mitchem did it all — everything from hulling cotton to manning the kitchen to making their clothes. Their father was a builder and constructed many buildings throughout Shelby. They had three siblings — Cecil Mitchem, Winfred Mitchem and Charlene Mitchem.

“We didn’t learn to cook or sew,” said Benjamin. “Our mother was too busy doing it for us.”

They never left the house without identical outfits. In fact, Hicks remembers a time when one of their coats did not match the other, and how the two were unhappy about it.

“We wore the same type clothes,” said Hicks. “I remember my mother couldn’t find the same coat, and we didn’t want to wear the one she got because the fur on it was different.”

Even their shoes had to be identical.

“Everyone was getting saddle shoes,” said Benjamin. “They were white shoes with white or black trim around the feet. We wanted those so badly, but we couldn’t get them alike because of our size and we were so small. Sometimes we felt a little different, but we didn’t care.”

Their father pushed them to love and appreciate music at a young age. The two could be found singing around town Sundays after church.

“My dad loved music and saw that we did from the beginning,” said Benjamin. “We had a piano in our home, and we took music lessons in high school. Our dad might have been disappointed that we didn’t go into music.”

The sisters were the talk of the town not only in Cleveland County, but when they went off to college at Mars Hill University and then Meredith College. Upon graduating college, the two worked at a church in Virginia.

“They were constantly trying to see what the difference was,” said Benjamin. “I had a gap in my teeth, so that was one way people could tell us apart. We kept everyone busy wondering who was who.”

Benjamin went on to be a stay-at-home mom while Hicks enjoyed several careers, including teaching elementary school, among other professions. Benjamin had three daughters while Hicks had two. Benjamin has been married to her husband Jack for 72 years. Hicks’ husband Frank passed away in 2008.

Like most twins, the two were inseparable. They went everywhere together and took the same classes in college. They learned how to get through tough times together too.

“We grew up during a time when you didn’t separate twins in school, and you didn’t try to give them their individuality,” said Benjamin. “One thing about being twins, we grew up with a little bit of inferiority complex because so many people were looking at us all the time. If you were left out or you didn’t like what you were wearing, we would always say, ‘Well I’m not the only one with it on’ because the other twin was wearing the same thing.”

As they got older, despite getting married and having kids, they kept their relationship strong. Benjamin recalled a time when she, Hicks and their husbands took a road trip to Wisconsin in their 70s. They stopped in California, Nebraska and Nevada to visit family. On their way to Nebraska, they ran out of gas, and Benjamin’s husband hitched a ride from a Good Samaritan to get fuel.

Those are memories that will never fade.

The two say they are grateful to have each other and talk on the phone every day. When asked how it feels to still have her sister this late in life, Hicks said, “How do I answer that question? Chris is a part of me.”