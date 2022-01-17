Twins were born on different days — and in different years

The odds of Lynn and Gynn’s unusual birth are roughly one in two million or one in one million, depending which source you check. Either way, it’s rare. Siblings in California recently made headlines across the globe for being born a year apart as 2021 became 2022. Lynn and Gynn made their own media splash when they came into the world in 1954 and 1955.

Thanks to the delivery doctor having a son in school in New York, news of their birth spread to the Big Apple and was printed in The New York Times. Their father, Russell Eller, kept the resulting newspaper clipping in his wallet until the day he died.

Like most twins, Lynn and Gynn spent plenty of time together as toddlers. They were kept apart at Hurley Elementary school, except when Lynn was relied on to help calm her brother down. A “momma’s boy,” Gynn was distraught when he started first grade and had to leave Hilda’s side.

“I cried everyday for six months at school,” Gynn said. “Ms. White was my teacher and she used to pray in the lunchroom before we go to lunch that I would quit crying.”

With no other option, White would seek help from Lynn, also a “momma’s girl” but less attached.