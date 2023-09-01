ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two people died and another three sustained serious injuries on Friday morning along US 220 after an accident involving five motorcycles and a tractor trailer, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclists, who were traveling in the northbound lane, crashed at around 11 a.m. near Williams Road when a tarp and frame came off of a tractor trailer and caused a power line to fall and split a power pole, according to authorities.

Debris fell into the highway, and first responders theorized the motorcyclists crashed trying to avoid the tarp and frame in their path.

Authorities are still looking for the truck and driver who failed to stop after the deadly incident that forced first responders to close a section of US 220 in both directions for several hours.

The tractor-trailer was described by witnesses as having a white cab and a open black trailer.

The names of the dead and injured have not yet been released.

The injured were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to authorities.