Two new Guilford commissioners sworn in; Alston chosen as chairman
featured

GREENSBORO — A judge swore in two new Guilford County commissioners Monday and gave the majority to the Democrats for the first time in eight years. 

But Republican Commissioner Alan Branson, who is lagging in the vote count for his re-election, remained on the board, his seat hanging in the balance during his challenge to the results against Democrat Mary Beth Murphy. 

The Board of Commissioners unanimously elected Democratic Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston as chairman and Democrat Carlvena Foster as vice chairman. Branson abstained from voting both times. 

For the time being, the board has a 6-3 Democratic majority until the Branson election can be resolved. His protest of the election results, which show him lagging behind Murphy by 72 votes in District 4, is concentrated on 464 absentee ballots from across the county. Branson said he is aware that 80 of those ballots were cast in District. 4. 

The Guilford County Board of Elections will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday to hold a preliminary hearing on Branson's protest.

Alston said his top priority as chairman will be addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Guilford County with a unified effort of county government and the governments of Greensboro, High Point and smaller municipalities. 

"It’s our problem as a county and the citizens are depending on us to come up with some solutions," Alston said. The county should "put aside partisan philosophies and think about the people and not the party," he added. 

Alston called a special meeting of the board for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to address COVID response and the federal CARES Act funding that remains in county coffers. 

The balance of power changed for the board after Chairman Jeff Phillips and Commissioner Hank Henning, both Republicans, chose not to run for reelection. Democrat Carly Cooke won Phillips' District 5 seat and Democrat James Upchurch won Henning's District 6 seat. 

Both were sworn in Monday in the commissioners meeting room at the Old Guilford County Courthouse by Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage. Both gave short remarks thanking the voters and pledging to work closely with their fellow commissioners. 

Alston also outlined two other priorities for his role as chairman in the coming year: school funding and county unity.

He said that the $300 million school bond that was approved in a referendum on Nov. 3 is not nearly enough, and that he will be seeking a much larger bond, as much as $1.7 billion, to be placed on the ballot in 2022. 

"The only way that businesses are going to come here, they look at our schools first," Alston said. 

He said also that he wants to get all of the municipalities in the county working together as "One Guilford County." 

"Greensboro did their thing, High Point did their thing and the smaller municipalities did their thing," Alston said. "We have a lot of work to do but we can do it. The task is gonna be hard but we can step up to the plate and do it."

This is Alston's sixth term as chairman, having served as chairman five other years before the Republican majority came into power in 2012. 

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

