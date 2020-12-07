Two new Guilford commissioners sworn in; Alston chosen as chairman

Alston called a special meeting of the board for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to address COVID response and the federal CARES Act funding that remains in county coffers.

The balance of power changed for the board after Chairman Jeff Phillips and Commissioner Hank Henning, both Republicans, chose not to run for reelection. Democrat Carly Cooke won Phillips' District 5 seat and Democrat James Upchurch won Henning's District 6 seat.

Both were sworn in Monday in the commissioners meeting room at the Old Guilford County Courthouse by Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage. Both gave short remarks thanking the voters and pledging to work closely with their fellow commissioners.

Alston also outlined two other priorities for his role as chairman in the coming year: school funding and county unity.

He said that the $300 million school bond that was approved in a referendum on Nov. 3 is not nearly enough, and that he will be seeking a much larger bond, as much as $1.7 billion, to be placed on the ballot in 2022.

"The only way that businesses are going to come here, they look at our schools first," Alston said.

He said also that he wants to get all of the municipalities in the county working together as "One Guilford County."