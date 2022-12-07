Two things: A quick, painless update on items of interest to the Triad

Good morning Triad,

A tip of the cap - and a quiet moment of reflection - this National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day for Curtis “Speedy” Spach and the tens of thousands of men like him who rushed to enlist following a day that lives in infamy.

Spach, some in Winston-Salem may well remember, embodied the can-do spirit of a generation.

Boiling mad about Pearl Harbor, Spach - a true character who once said he got his nickname due to his penchant for crashing cars - immediately tried to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps.

A recruiter, Spach said, turned him away because he was 2 pounds shy of the minimum 120 required.

“He told me to go home and eat a bunch of bananas and try again the next day,” Spach told me in 2010.

For insurance, Spach lined his pockets with silver dollars he borrowed from his dad. He made it with a pound to spare.

After fighting in the Pacific, Spach returned to Winston-Salem and lived his life as one proud Marine. Curtis “Speedy”Spach died in 2015. He was 95.

Without further delay, here’s our “Two Things” morning digest for Dec. 7:

Supreme Court hearing

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear today Moore v. Harper, a legal challenge brought by the Speaker of the N.C. House Tim Moore over a map that drew our 14 congressional districts.

The map, as approved by the GOP-controlled Legislature, was heavily gerrymandered to favor Republican candidates in congressional elections.

The N.C. Supreme Court, which at the time had a majority of Democratic justices, ruled the map was an over-the-top - and illegal - attempt to favor one political party. The court then enlisted an outside expert to draw a map used in this election.

The working theory has it that the court infringed upon authority given to the Legislature and that state lawmakers may do as they see fit. Some fear that taken to an extreme, the theory means that legislators could toss out election results it doesn’t like.

Good government and pro-democracy types argue that the original law only intended for states to oversee the nuts and bolts of running an election - days, times, polling places etc.

A news conference by Common Cause North Carolina and the League of Women Voters, among others, is scheduled for 10 a.m. this morning at the Guilford County Government Plaza.

Watch this spot for updates throughout the day.

Protest delays

While we’re on election-related monkey shines, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is operating in a state of semi-chaos thanks in part to an “election challenge” filed by sore losers.

The first meeting of the new school board had to be canceled Tuesday because none of the members can be officially sworn in until the protest is resolved.

The “protest”, filed after the Nov. 8 election, claims there were issues shutting down voting machines that day that could have amounted to a security breach.

Forsyth County elections officials have plenty of evidence to the contrary and dismissed the protest Nov. 23. A subsequent appeal to the state Elections Board gummed up the works and forced the delay.

Enough already.

Personally, I find continued efforts to undermine our elections - and confidence in them - an affront to men such as Curtis “Speedy” Spach who signed up to defend democracy and fight tyranny.