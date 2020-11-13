Two years after Marcus Smith's death, Greensboro police officially prohibit 'hogtying'

After the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission reviewed police-restraint methods in 2019, the RIPP Hobble apparatus was removed from the list of allowed equipment and police were issued a Velcro device that binds feet and knees to restrain detainees.

City officials at the Nov. 2 meeting said they felt that removal of the RIPP Hobble devices alone would eliminate the kind of restraint used on Smith.

However, several council members said they felt misled because there was no explicit language in the police handbook barring the method.

"We’ve flat out been lied to again," Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said. "To say it doesn’t say either way is not good enough."

Councilwoman Goldie Wells defended city officials and the police department.

"If you can’t put the hands or the feet together then you can’t hogtie," she said. "We keep hammering on what they said and what we heard and we have our own interpretation."

But after other council members and Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the language needed to be more clear, Chief Brian James directed the change be made the next day.