Two years after Marcus Smith's death, Greensboro police officially prohibit 'hogtying'

GREENSBORO — The death of Marcus Smith more than two years ago was a turning point for the city's police department.
The day after Smith died in September 2018, the department issued a release that said he "collapsed" while in police custody.
Video footage, however, portrayed a different narrative.
In multiple videos taken from cameras worn by officers, Smith was shown sitting in a patrol car after running through traffic on Church Street in downtown, apparently in the midst of a mental health breakdown.
Police let the homeless Black man out of the patrol car when he became agitated and they wrestled him to the ground. Officers used something called a RIPP Hobble device to restrain him, binding his hands to his feet as he was placed face down on the pavement.
Within minutes, Smith grew quiet and stopped breathing.
Police said he was dead by the time he reached a local hospital.
Use of the RIPP Hobble device that bound Smith's feet to his hands — more commonly referred to as "hogtying" — became a rallying point for many of the city's police critics and has been an ongoing source of disagreement.
The issue came to a head once again last week when City Council members questioned whether that method of restraint was still used by officers.
Officials said that while the RIPP Hobble device has since been banned, the police handbook didn't specifically mention prohibiting the technique.
That sparked yet more controversy and criticism of the department.
"Many police departments have banned that practice," activist Hester Petty said during the Nov. 2 meeting. "Greensboro has not."
The department, under a directive from council, quickly updated its manual to reflect the change in policy.
"Connecting a detainee’s hands to their feet, regardless of the restraint device used, is strictly prohibited," it says on page 263.
Greensboro's police department is among a number of law-enforcement agencies that have outlawed the RIPP Hobble device and it's also not alone in being asked to revise a manual to address accepted ways to restrain detainees.
Still, those changes, especially the latter, amount to little more than a footnote in the Smith tragedy, which activists won't let city officials or the department forget.
In December 2018, a report from the state medical examiner said Smith's death was a "homicide" due to prone restraint, leading to cries for reform.
Smith's family has sued the city, eight police officers and two Guilford County EMS workers, blaming them for Smith's death. That lawsuit is ongoing.
After the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission reviewed police-restraint methods in 2019, the RIPP Hobble apparatus was removed from the list of allowed equipment and police were issued a Velcro device that binds feet and knees to restrain detainees.
City officials at the Nov. 2 meeting said they felt that removal of the RIPP Hobble devices alone would eliminate the kind of restraint used on Smith.
However, several council members said they felt misled because there was no explicit language in the police handbook barring the method.
"We’ve flat out been lied to again," Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said. "To say it doesn’t say either way is not good enough."
Councilwoman Goldie Wells defended city officials and the police department.
"If you can’t put the hands or the feet together then you can’t hogtie," she said. "We keep hammering on what they said and what we heard and we have our own interpretation."
But after other council members and Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the language needed to be more clear, Chief Brian James directed the change be made the next day.
James declined to be interview on Friday, but discussed the specific change in a written statement that said, in part, "the Greensboro Police Department does not issue or use any equipment that would allow the binding of hands to feet."
Kennedy said Friday she still isn't entirely satisfied with the department's action.
"While I appreciate that it states that binding of hands and feet is strictly prohibited, I believe we need to be as detailed as possible as to the consequences should someone use that type of restraint," Kennedy wrote in a text message. "I also believe there needs to be language that clearly spells out the dangers of those restraints."
