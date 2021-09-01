'Unacceptable': The overdose epidemic in Greensboro overshadowed by pandemic

GREENSBORO — Makeshift tombstones covered with the faces and names of overdose victims filled the grass outside College Park Baptist Church on Monday evening, a reminder of lives lost too soon.
The harrowing scene at Walker Avenue was part of a two-day event in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday. Local leaders in the fight against the opioid epidemic gathered each evening, sharing personal battles, stories of lost loved ones and to remind one another that overdose deaths are preventable.
Like too many others, when Louise Vincent lost her daughter to an overdose, she was left with an excruciating pain — one that’s left a persistent hole in her life.
“I can’t imagine that ringing through the world 93,000 times,” Vincent said.
A record 93,000 — that’s how many people died in the United States from overdoses in 2020, based on an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“That’s an enormous amount of pain,” Vincent said. “That’s an unacceptable amount of pain.”
In a year overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the overdose epidemic has accelerated, taking a record 140 lives in Guilford County last year.
So far in 2021, the number of fatal overdoses is thought to be 120.
That’s “alarming,” and even higher than it was this time last year, according to Guilford County Emergency Services Director Jim Albright.
Inside the church on Monday, people young and old came together to rally against the epidemic that stole their loved ones — mothers and fathers, sons and daughters.
Voices shook with emotion as people shared their all too familiar stories of loss.
But a sense of optimism permeated throughout Tuesday evening as leading experts in opioid and substance-use disorders reminded them they are fighting for a better future.
Vincent, as executive director of the NC Urban Survivors Union, is a local leader in advising drug users and those who want to protect them on strategies aimed at reducing overdoses and complications from substance use — known in clinical circles as “harm reduction.” Those strategies took centerstage Tuesday, with leaders and public health experts from across the state speaking out in support of the practice.
“When we prioritize harm reduction, we basically put care first,” said Maia Szalavitz, the author of “Undoing Drugs: The Untold Story of Harm Reduction.”
Szalavitz said harm reduction isn’t about stopping people from getting high. It’s about keeping them from being hurt.
Harm reduction strategies — like not doing drugs alone — keep people safe and alive until the day they may no longer be using.
Oftentimes, overdoses are a result of dangerous substances being mixed into a drug without the user’s knowledge.
Dr. Nabarun Dasgupta, a scientist with UNC’s Injury Prevention Research Center, is behind getting drug testing up and running in Greensboro. Thanks to a donation from Nan Goldin, a renowned photographer, a machine was purchased that’s able to quickly identify what is in a drug sample. The machine resides among the harm reduction community in Greensboro.
“(Drug checking) is an essential public health response to a treacherous drug supply,” Dasgupta said.
Calling it a “first line of defense,” Dasgupta said his research over the past year has detected “concerning substances” in Greensboro’s illicit drug supply. Samples of drugs like heroin and cocaine have yielded substances like xylazine, a horse tranquilizer.
Sometimes inexplicable components — caffeine, vitamins, artificial ingredients — are detected, too.
Research shows people tend to throw away a drug if it doesn’t contain what they expect, according to Dasgupta, leading to lives saved.
“Drug checking is about empowerment,” Dasgupta said. “It’s about helping people make better choices about their body with timely information.”
The drug-checking machine, now known affectionately as “Nan” to Greensboro’s harm reduction community, has already proven to be lifesaving.
Vincent experienced this firsthand when testing her own drug supply.
“We didn’t know what it was going to do,” Vincent said, “and we didn’t know the power it was going to have. But the first power that it had was it saved my life. I am absolutely 100% alive today because of the machine — the machine that allowed us to see we had xylazine in the supply.”
Albright said he knew the opioid epidemic was rampant in Guilford County, but it wasn’t until a neighbor lost their child to an overdose in 2015 that it became personal. He made a commitment to prevent more lives from being lost.
In 2015, Guilford became the first ambulance service in the country to begin distributing the drug-reversal medication naloxone and also established a response team to provide resources to those most at risk of an overdose.
But the reality, Albright said, is that those changes were “simply not enough.”
