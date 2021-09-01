'Unacceptable': The overdose epidemic in Greensboro overshadowed by pandemic

The drug-checking machine, now known affectionately as “Nan” to Greensboro’s harm reduction community, has already proven to be lifesaving.

Vincent experienced this firsthand when testing her own drug supply.

“We didn’t know what it was going to do,” Vincent said, “and we didn’t know the power it was going to have. But the first power that it had was it saved my life. I am absolutely 100% alive today because of the machine — the machine that allowed us to see we had xylazine in the supply.”

Albright said he knew the opioid epidemic was rampant in Guilford County, but it wasn’t until a neighbor lost their child to an overdose in 2015 that it became personal. He made a commitment to prevent more lives from being lost.

In 2015, Guilford became the first ambulance service in the country to begin distributing the drug-reversal medication naloxone and also established a response team to provide resources to those most at risk of an overdose.

But the reality, Albright said, is that those changes were “simply not enough.”

