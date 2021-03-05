UNC doctor: COVID-19 vaccines should show dramatic results in North Carolina by summer

"I think we should be cautiously optimistic," said Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk, a family physician and professor in the UNC medical school. "Having three vaccines approved that are effective at preventing COVID symptoms, this is very exciting. But at the same time this is not the time to celebrate too much and start relaxing all of the measures that have gotten us this far."

President Joe Biden said this week that the U.S. should have enough vaccine on hand to inoculate every adult in the country by the end of May. As of Wednesday, nearly 1.5 million people in North Carolina, or about 15% of the population, had received at least a first dose of vaccine, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Wednesday, 865,554 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina, nearly one in every 10 residents, according to DHHS. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state was 11,363.

The numbers of new cases and people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 have dropped significantly in recent weeks. North Carolina has reported an average of 2,275 new cases a day over the past week, down from the post-holiday peak of more than 10,000 a day in early January.

But the number of new cases and those hospitalized with COVID-19 are still well above where they were during last summer's surge.