CHAPEL HILL — The University of North Carolina football team’s first practice of the season Thursday was bookended by good news: the release of the Tar Heels’ official 2020 schedule and the news that the team had made the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll.
“(The players) were really excited to see the schedule this morning,” coach Mack Brown said. “As soon as we got it we gave it to them; and our coaches were not planning on opening up with Syracuse, so that’s a new game for us that the guys have not worked on. So they’ve got a short window here to start working on that a lot. Then I just told them at the end of practice that they were 19 in the Coaches Poll, so they’re excited and have a lot to play for.”
The preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released Thursday at noon. UNC did not appear in the poll at any point last season, but debuted at No. 19 this year. The only ACC team ranked higher than the Tar Heels is Notre Dame at No. 10. Virginia Tech was No. 24, and Miami, Virginia, Pittsburgh and Duke received votes.
A week after announcing a reworked scheduling model during the coronavirus pandemic with lists of opponents for each team, the ACC on Thursday released detailed schedules with game dates for all 15 teams. Games will start Sept. 12, with UNC hosting Syracuse.
Brown said coaches will get to work immediately on prepping for the opener. Syracuse wasn’t originally on UNC’s schedule, so the team hasn’t had as much time to plan for their personnel. Brown did note that Syracuse has a new defensive coordinator, Tony White, who the Orange didn’t get to work with in the spring as it would in a normal season.
“There’s more pressure on getting ready for the opener than any other team just because there’s a short span of time between now and then,” Brown said.
In terms of UNC’s personnel, Brown has consistently emphasized a need for depth leading up to and following the first day of practice.
“We’d like to have 22 guys that can play on both sides of the ball and get out of this first team, second team stuff and get into who can play,” he told reporters. “Who’s gonna help us beat Syracuse? And then you get into how many plays each one of them plays. And I know everybody gets so hung up on, ‘Is he a starter? Who’s gonna start?’ Well, that’s one of our problems. We just had starters last year, but didn’t have enough depth. So we really need to create that.”
Quarterback Sam Howell and running back Michael Carter are expected to be leaders on the offensive side of the ball.
On the defensive side of the ball, Brown said Patrice Rene and Myles Wolfolk will also take on leadership roles. The two are also both returning from season-ending injuries last year.
