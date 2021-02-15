UNC president tries to quell outrage over secret Silent Sam deal

CHAPEL HILL — As a group of UNC-Chapel Hill faculty members call for Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to resign, claiming he was dishonest about how Silent Sam Confederate monument deals were negotiated, he is again insisting that he was not involved in the 2019 settlements.

The UNC-CH chapter of the American Association of University Professors sent a letter to Guskiewicz last Thursday criticizing him as "inexcusably ignorant or deliberately dishonest" when he told UNC faculty in Dec. 2019 that he and university leaders "were not consulted" about a deal to deliver the statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans and set up a $2.5 million trust for the group.

Recent revelations show that UNC-CH's vice chancellor for public affairs, Clayton Somers, was involved in some negotiations between the UNC System and SCV. That information only came to light after the Daily Tar Heel student newspaper sued the UNC System and its Board of Governors, forcing the system to explain the secrecy of the deals.

Guskiewicz, in a statement to the Chapel Hill campus late last week, reiterated that he did not approve the Silent Sam deals.