UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

"The morale is low," said Patricia Harris, vice chairman of the caucus and director of recruitment for the school of education.

"This is not an isolated incident. It's exacerbated what we've been seeing across campus, and even across the country when it comes to Black faculty, staff and students," she said. "This is a systemic issue where the goal posts are constantly being moved for people of color."

The caucus was founded in 1974, when Black students were demanding the creation of a center for an African American studies program. The Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History opened in 2004. That three-decade delay is part of a history of problems experienced by Black people who either worked at or attended UNC.

A dissertation submitted to UNC in 2006 by then-Ph.D. candidate John K. Chapman pointed to struggles by the school's Black staff members in the 1960s, in the early years after the school officially desegregated. In 1991, the UNC Housekeepers Association initiated a sustained struggle to address the persistence of Jim Crow employment practices at the university, leading to a legal victory in 1996 that provided raises, increased training and a formal acknowledgment of the contributions of Black workers to the university, Chapman wrote.