UNC students are reporting alleged COVID-19 violations on Instagram. Officials take notice.

Guskiewicz didn't mention this account directly when speaking to reporters, but he said a number of students have already been cited this semester and are going through the judicial process.

UNC students can be disenrolled for the semester if they are found responsible for violating university policies like not wearing face masks or attending large social gatherings.

"[Police] been working hard to try to uncover this and try to deter this activity," Guskiewicz said. "It's a lot about communication, continuing to emphasize the importance of this."

Last fall, UNC received more than 450 reports of students breaking COVID-19 rules. About 50 students were kicked out of campus housing for breaking the rules. Guskiewicz said Thursday that some were disenrolled last semester.

The photos and videos posted on this account are reminiscent of the viral video of about 50 young women filing out of a small house a few blocks from UNC's campus before classes started last August. College students and the university were criticized over the summer for off-campus behavior that worried faculty, local officials and community members.