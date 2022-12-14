UNCG beats Marshall, snaps nine-game winning streak

Mohammed Abdulsalam changed how he ate and slept, and he picked up his running regimen in the off-season. The 6-foot, 9-inch forward showed UNC Greensboro how much that work paid off in one play in the second half against Marshall on Wednesday night.

With the Spartans pulling away, Abdulsalam blocked Andrew Taylor's driving layup and saved the deflection to Keondre Kennedy before it went out of bounds. He then hustled downcourt to score on a driving layup with 2:55 left, helping to secure UNCG's 75-67 victory over the Thundering Herd, snapping their nine-game winning streak.

"He's really played well over the last four of five games. It really starts with his effort level," UNCG coach Mike Jones said. "He's gotten in better shape this year. And so, he's able to make plays like that late in the game, play more minutes."

Abdulsalam wasn't sold on the idea at first, but Jones thinks the results have convinced him that the work was worth it.

"So, he doesn't love it, but when he committed to doing it more in the offseason and pushing himself, it definitely makes a difference," the coach said. "I think he's starting to see the difference in his game, in his performance."

Abdulsalam had a second-chance basket in an early run that helped UNCG (5-6) take an 11-4 edge at 16:16. The Thundering Herd (9-2) went on an 11-0 run to take charge before the game turned into a grind for either team to take charge.

Donavan Atwell hit a pair of 3s in the last 50 seconds to put the Spartans on top 34-33 at the break.

Marshall, meanwhile, was waiting for 3-point marksman Kamdyn Curfman to warm up. He missed all six shots he tried in the first half, including four 3-pointers. When he finally found his touch, he hit three of them. switching a 53-48 deficit to a 57-53 edge with 9:31 to play. But he finished 3-for-14, including 3-of-11 on 3s.

"He torched us last year when he was at VMI, so we knew what he was capable of," Jones said. " ... I thought we were pretty focused and alert to where he was and made sure that we contested him and made them tougher than they really wanted them."

A five-point UNCG run gave it the lead for good, and it pushed the edge to as much as 10 in the final three minutes.

Marshall struggled from the floor all night. They were 27 of 72 from the field, and that's including 6 of 26 3-point tries. The Thundering Herd also suffered at the free-throw line, hitting seven of 16 attempts.

While the Spartans hit 44 percent of their shots overall, they shot 51 percent in the second half and 41 percent from 3-point range.

Keyshaun Langley led UNCG with 18 points. Keondre Kennedy added 14, and Abdulsalam and Bas Leyte had 10 points each. Leyte and Mikeal Brown-Jones had 10 rebounds apiece.

Taevion Kinsey had a game-high 24 points for Marshall.

UNCG faces Warren Wilson on Sunday before traveling to Eastern Kentucky three days before Christmas Day. The Southern Conference opener against Western Carolina comes on Dec. 29, and the Spartans go to Wofford on New Year's Eve for another conference matchup. But Marshall may be the springboard for a holiday surge.

"It's not about the start of the season. It's about how you build toward February and March," Jones said. "That's what we're looking to do/ Tonight was certainly a step in the right direction for our team playing the right way as we get ready to head into our league play after Christmas."