UNCG clamps down for victory over Md.-Baltimore County

A recap of the UNCG men's basketball team's 62-51 victory over Md.-Baltimore County on Thursday night.
Why the Spartans won
UNCG held the Retrievers to four points, all free throws, over the game's final 9:24. The Retrievers missed their last 11 shots.
Stars
UNCG
De'Monte: Buckingham: 11 points, six rebounds.
Kobe Langley: 10 points, three assists.
Md.-Baltimore County
Keondre Kennedy: 14 points.
Notable
• All three of Buckingham's second-half baskets were three-pointers, including one with 1:53 left that pushed UNCG's lead to 58-51.
• UNCG forced misses of 11 of the Retrievers' 12 three-point shot attempts in the second half.
What they're saying
"We played some good competition during this trip. It's nice to come out on top against a good team on its home floor. We recommitted ourselves to play as hard as we could defensively and be solid with the things that we do for 40 minutes. It was a team effort, and everybody was committed to playing for the whole game instead of little stretches and being satisfied with 30 minutes of basketball. It didn't go perfect, but the guys didn't hang their heads. They hung in there and had great resolve throughout the game." – Mike Jones, UNCG coach, to UNCGSpartans.com.