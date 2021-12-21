 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
UNCG men's basketball program suspends activities, cancels game because of COVID
0 Comments
breaking

UNCG men's basketball program suspends activities, cancels game because of COVID

  • 0
uncg logo web 112930

GREENSBORO — UNCG's men's basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday night against Johnson & Wales at Fleming Gym, is canceled and team activities have been suspended because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Spartans program.

Players and staff will continue to be tested, according to UNCG protocols in consultation with the Southern Conference.

Fans who purchased individual tickets to the game through the UNCG ticket office and Ticketmaster.com will receive refunds.

UNCG is 8-4. The Spartans' next scheduled game is at 7 p.m. at Western Carolina to begin Southern Conference competition.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert