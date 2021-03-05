UNCG men's basketball team opens Southern Conference Tournament play Saturday

The UNCG men's basketball team enters the Southern Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed on Saturday. A preview:
What
No. 1 UNCG (18-8) vs. No. 8 The Citadel or No. 9 Western Carolina
When
Noon Saturday
Where
Harrod's Cherokee Center, Asheville
How to watch
ESPN+
At stake
The tournament winner will receive the league's automatic NCAA Tournament bid. UNCG is trying to be a part of March Madness for the first time since the 2018 team won the Southern Conference Tournament.
Notable
• The Citadel will play Western Carolina at 5:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN+).
• UNCG defeated The Citadel 87-73 in Greensboro on Jan. 18 and 85-66 in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 3. The Spartans beat Western Carolina 77-56 on Feb. 22 in Cullowhee but lost to the Catamounts 81-80 two nights later in Greensboro.
• UNCG senior Isaiah Miller this week was awarded league player of the year and defensive player of the year. He won the top award for the second straight season and the defensive honor for a third in a row. Miller is the first player to win the two awards consecutively from coaches since Davidson’s Stephen Curry in 2007-08 and 2008-09.
• If UNCG wins, it would play the No. 4 Chattanooga-No. 5 East Tennessee State winner at 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU). The championship game is at 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).
• Besides 2018, UNCG's only other trip to the Division I national tournament came in 2001.
• This is the league's 100th men's tournament. Virginia defeated North Carolina 40-25 in the first championship game in 1922.
Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.
Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.
Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.
Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.