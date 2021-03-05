UNCG men's basketball team opens Southern Conference Tournament play Saturday

• If UNCG wins, it would play the No. 4 Chattanooga-No. 5 East Tennessee State winner at 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU). The championship game is at 7 p.m. Monday (ESPN).

• Besides 2018, UNCG's only other trip to the Division I national tournament came in 2001.

• This is the league's 100th men's tournament. Virginia defeated North Carolina 40-25 in the first championship game in 1922.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.