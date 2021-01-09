UNCG names new assistant police chief

GREENSBORO — UNCG has named a longtime member of its police department as the new assistant chief.

Maj. Chris Jasso succeeds Maj. Richard Bailey, who recently retired, UNCG said Saturday in a news release.

Jasso has been serving as the interim assistant chief since Sept. 1. Since joining the department in July 2007, he has served in nearly every position, including police officer, telecommunicator, detective, professional standards commander, and most recently, field operations commander, the university said.

He has a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Mount Olive College, a Master of Science in criminal justice from East Carolina University, and a graduate certificate in security studies from ECU. He has also received extensive law enforcement training and has been selected to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, UNCG said.