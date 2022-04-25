UNCG opens new Esports Arena on campus Monday; plans include academic programs

GREENSBORO — UNCG is ready. Let the games begin.

A new Esports Arena opened Monday inside Moran Commons as campus and community leaders gathered to celebrate and speak to the growing excitement around video gaming and esports in the Triad.

UNCG leadership thanked Rep. Jason Saine, who was instrumental in seeking state funding for esports programs and the $2.4 million that the university ultimately received. The colorfully-lighted facility features 3,300 square feet of space, 48 personal computers, three gaming console bays, new Respawn gaming chairs, Oculus Rift headsets and more.

The new venture takes advantage of the soaring popularity of organized competition in video games played on both personal computers and gaming consoles. It’s also a way to attract new students to UNCG.

Saine spoke to a time his son wanted to attend the Fortnite World Cup. The trip had a lasting impact on Saine’s awareness about esports.

“I walked away knowing what it meant for young people,” Saine said.

And that’s big business.

The global esports industry attracts nearly $1 billion annually in sponsorships, advertising, media rights and other revenue sources, according to one estimate, and it’s projected to grow by more than a half-billion dollars by 2023. Roughly half a million people annually watch competitions in video games such as “League of Legends,” “Counter-Strike” and “Overwatch.” Top tournaments give away millions in prize money.

Enter UNCG’s Gaming & Esports Club, which competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference and has won seven titles. The club has 145 members — about 75 who play competitively.

Sophie Priest, the club’s president, graduates next week with a degree in psychology and will stay at UNCG for graduate school while continuing research about esports athletes.

“It looks so amazing in there,” she said, noting that the arena will be open 12 hours a day, seven days a week. She also expressed her excitement about growing esports through summer camps for children.

UNCG Chancellor Franklin Gilliam Jr. said he expects the program will help attract and retain faculty and students.

“We will be building academic programs around it as well,” Gilliam said.

Cedric Dunham couldn’t contain his smile Monday after waiting for this day.

“I love gaming and I love building community through gaming,” said Dunham, a first-year graduate student who is responsible for assisting with the Esports Arena operations and the leadership of supervisors.

Dunham said he especially likes that people will be able to interact with each other in person. The program, he added, also will provide students with access to technology who have never before tried esports or couldn’t afford the equipment, which can run into the hundreds.

Also during Monday’s ceremony, UNCG announced that a financial gift from Randall Kaplan and family will establish an endowment of the Randall R. Kaplan Distinguished Professorship in Innovation. Campus leaders expect the first one “will be awarded to a faculty member in the forthcoming esports academic program,” according to a statement.