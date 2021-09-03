UNCG searching for new athletics director, says Kim Record has resigned

UNCG teams won 15 Southern Conference championships during her 12 years. Gilliam's statement also pointed out that 174 student-athletes were named to the Southern Conference academic honor roll during the pandemic.

The university’s athletics program endured an NCAA probation for failing to properly certify 57 student-athletes in 13 sports from 2007, before she was hired, to 2013 and failing to keep required squad lists from 2007 to 2011. UNCG discovered and reported these record-keeping violations to the NCAA, which fined the university $5,000 and put it on probation for two years. UNCG did not admit ineligible students to the university.

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

Have something to say? Email Eddie at eddie.wooten@greensboro.com or ewooten@wsjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EddieWootenNR.

Click here to learn more about subscribing to the Journal, and click here to sign up for the Journal's newsletters.

Click here to learn about subscribing to the News & Record, and click here to sign up for the News & Record's newsletters.