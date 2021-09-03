UNCG searching for new athletics director, says Kim Record has resigned

UNCG and athletics director Kim Record are parting ways early in a new college sports year.
UNCG, in a message from Chancellor Franklin Gilliam posted at the university's athletics site, made the announcement today that Record, the university's first female athletics director and a 12-year veteran, was resigning effective today. Kevin Bostian, the executive associate athletics director for external operations, will serve as interim AD.
It's not clear why Record is resigning immediately and before the new athletics year has even reached the Labor Day holiday. Record is not quoted in Gilliam's message and is praised by him as "a nationally well-respected administrator." Record responded to a text from a journalist but was not available for comment.
UNCG hired Record, who drew a salary of $202,300, in 2009 to lead the Spartans’ athletics program. She recently oversaw the hiring of Mike Jones from Radford as the new men's basketball coach to replace Wes Miller, who resigned after 10 seasons to become the head coach at Cincinnati.
Miller was Record's top hire and top success story. Miller coached the Spartans to 20 wins or more in his last five seasons and to two Southern Conference Tournament championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. Record forced a resignation from Mike Dement as head coach in December of the 2011-12 season, and Miller took over.
UNCG teams won 15 Southern Conference championships during her 12 years. Gilliam's statement also pointed out that 174 student-athletes were named to the Southern Conference academic honor roll during the pandemic.
The university’s athletics program endured an NCAA probation for failing to properly certify 57 student-athletes in 13 sports from 2007, before she was hired, to 2013 and failing to keep required squad lists from 2007 to 2011. UNCG discovered and reported these record-keeping violations to the NCAA, which fined the university $5,000 and put it on probation for two years. UNCG did not admit ineligible students to the university.
