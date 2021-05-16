 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG softball team, after winning Southern Conference, learns NCAA Tournament draw
0 comments

UNCG softball team, after winning Southern Conference, learns NCAA Tournament draw

  • 0
uncg logo web 112930

GREENSBORO — UNCG’s softball team learned its NCAA Tournament destination Sunday after winning the Southern Conference championship on Saturday.

The Spartans (34-15), coached by Janelle Breneman, defeated Western Carolina 9-4 to clinch the league’s automatic bid. UNCG has won 16 of its last 17 games.

The 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled Sunday on ESPN2. UNCG will play Duke.

The softball team joins UNCG’s men’s soccer and men’s basketball teams as league champions during the 2020-21 athletics year.

Sixteen universities will host four teams each during regionals May 21-23. Super regionals, involving 16 teams, are scheduled for May 27-30.

The Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City will be played June 3-9.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nonprofit questions investigation into child abuse at Greensboro church's day care
Local

Nonprofit questions investigation into child abuse at Greensboro church's day care

The California-based Coalition for Institutional Child Abuse Prevention is questioning whether the investigation of a former day care worker at Fellowship Presbyterian Church was thorough because other children weren't interviewed for signs of abuse. The woman was sentenced last month to 50 years in prison for abusing some children at the day care center, making photos and videos and allowing them to be posted online.

Share your Memorial Day events
Local

Share your Memorial Day events

Do you have a public event in honor of Memorial Day? Send the details to people@greensboro.com and we'll include it in our upcoming list.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News