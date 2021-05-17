UNCG softball team, after winning Southern Conference, will face Duke in NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO — UNCG’s softball team, the Southern Conference champion, will play No. 13 Duke at noon Friday in a four-team NCAA Tournament regional at Athens, Ga.
Athens is one of 16 sites for the 64-team field. The UNCG game will air on ACC Network. Georgia will face Western Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN3). The regional final will be played Sunday.
The Spartans (34-15), coached by Janelle Breneman, defeated Western Carolina 9-4 Saturday to clinch the league’s automatic bid. UNCG has won 16 of its last 17 games.
The softball team joins UNCG’s men’s soccer and men’s basketball teams as league champions during the 2020-21 athletics year.
Sixteen universities will host four teams each during regionals May 21-23. Super regionals, involving 16 teams, are scheduled for May 27-30.
The Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City will be played June 3-9.