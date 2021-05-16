UNCG softball team, after winning Southern Conference, will learn NCAA Tournament draw Sunday

GREENSBORO — UNCG's softball team awaits an NCAA Tournament destination after winning the Southern Conference championship on Saturday.
The Spartans (34-15), coached by Janelle Breneman, defeated Western Carolina 9-4 to clinch the league's automatic bid. UNCG has won 16 of its last 17 games.
The 64-team NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled at 9 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).
The softball team joins UNCG's men's soccer and men's basketball teams as league champions during the 2020-21 athletics year.
Sixteen universities will host four teams each during regionals May 21-23. Super regionals, involving 16 teams, are scheduled for May 27-30. The Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City will be played June 3-9.