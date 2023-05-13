Back-to-back home runs by Jessie Shipley and Maycin Brown in the bottom of the seventh inning rallied top-seeded UNC Greensboro to a 7-6 victory over second-seeded Samford on Saturday to win the Southern Conference softball championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament.

The Spartans (37-20) captured their third SoCon title and will find out where they're playing when bids are announced on Sunday at 7 p.m.

UNCG trailed 6-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, and after a groundout, Shipley hit a 3-2 pitch to center field off Samford pitcher McKenzie Newcomb to tie the score. Brown also worked Newcomb for a 3-2 count before her shot to right field.

Samford, which lost to UNCG on Friday but beat Mercer in an elimination game to reach the finals, opened the game with a three-run burst in the first inning. With runners on the corners and two out, Logan Champion drilled a two-run single up the middle and Newcomb followed up with a double to drive in the third run.

Grier Bruce, who helped ignite the three-run outburst in the first inning, homered to left field to begin the third inning, taking Samford (26-31) to a 4-0 edge.

UNCG's offense awakened in the bottom of the third. Brooklynn Maxwell and Delaney Cumbie drew walks and moved up on a ground ball out. Grace Loftin singled to drive both runners home and cut the deficit in half. Samford retaliated in the top of the fifth on an RBI-single by Merritt Cahoon.

The Spartans turned to the long ball to stage their rally. Maddie Spell homered to left in the bottom of the fourth, and UNCG got runners at the corner, only to leave them stranded.

Samford loaded the bases in the fifth, and a walk to Sarah Squillace forced in a run to raise the lead to 6-3, but back came the Spartans in the bottom of the fifth as Brown doubled with one out and Samantha Lagrama tagged an opposite-field home run to right, setting the stage for the dramatics in the seventh.

Salem Ward (7-6) retired both batters she faced in the seventh to get the win. Spell, who pitched two innings, was named the SoCon Softball Championship’s Most Outstanding Player. Shipley, Spell and Cumbie were named to the all-tournament team.