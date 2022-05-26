UNCG to face top-seeded Wofford in SoCon baseball tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Fourth-seeded UNCG will face top-seeded Wofford in Game 5 of the Southern Conference baseball tournament today. The double-elimination tournament is being held at at Fluor Field.
The first pitch is set for 9 a.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.
The winner advances to face the winner between No. 2 Mercer and No. 3 Samford on Saturday at noon. The loser will face sixth-seeded Western Carolina later today at 4 p.m.
The Spartans (29-27) won their tournament opener in dramatic fashion. Pres Cavenaugh doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over eighth-seeded The Citadel.
UNCG is 40-30 all time against Wofford. But the Spartans haven't defeated the Terriers in their last eight meetings, including three losses this season in Spartanburg, S.C.