UNCG to play Boston University in College Basketball Invitational on Sunday

A preview of UNCG's men's basketball game in the College Basketball Invitational:

What

No. 7 UNCG (17-14) vs. No. 10 Boston University (21-12), round of 16

When

5 p.m. Sunday

How to watch

If the Spartans win

No. 2 Middle Tennessee State-No. 15 Cal Baptist winner, 6 p.m. Monday (FloHoops.com)

Notable

• UNCG and the other 15 schools, including UNC Wilmington and UNC Asheville, paid a $25,000 fee each to participate.

• De'Monte Buckingham's 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Spartans in Coach Mike Jones' first season.

• UNCG's last game was the 66-64 loss to Samford in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals March 5.

• Javante McCoy scores 17.7 points per game to lead the Terriers.

• The tournament semifinals are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2; the Spartans would play in the later game with two victories). The championship game will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2).

• The Daytona Beach Ocean Center, just 400 feet from the Atlantic Ocean, can seat 9,300. Tickets, at $10 each per session, are being sold only on the side of the arena visible to TV cameras. Ticketmaster.com shows that no more than 500 have been sold for any single session.

What they're saying

"We've had a great week of practice with lots of energy. A lot of competitiveness and that's been really good. Obviously, we want to keep playing and they want to be in the gym. They are excited about this opportunity, and it's shown in their effort and enthusiasm in practice this week." – Mike Jones, UNCG coach, to UNCGSpartans.com.

Information