UNCG wins Southern Conference baseball championship, NCAA Tournament berth

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UNCG's baseball program is back in the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Billy Godwin's Spartans (34-28), playing in their seventh game of the Southern Conference tournament at Fluor Field, paired their pitching and hitting to perfection to defeat top-seeded Wofford twice Sunday and earn the league's NCAA automatic bid for the first time since 2017. NCAA Tournament pairings will be announced at noon Monday (ESPN2).

UNCG, which has won 20 of its last 26 games, defeated Wofford 10-2 in the first game, then won 12-2 over the Terriers, run-ruling them in seven innings, in a deciding matchup.

The Terriers (42-16-1), the regular-season champion, had beaten UNCG 6-3 Friday, dropping the Spartans into the losers bracket and forcing them to win five consecutive games to claim the championship.

The Spartans, amid their 14 hits, smacked four home runs in the second game Sunday. Hogan Windish hit two of them, his first coming in a third-inning stretch in which he, Pres Cavenaugh and Michael Smith homered consecutively to stake UNCG to a 4-0 lead.

In almost the unthinkable on the final day of a college baseball tournament, the Spartans got complete-game pitching from Austin Parsley (10-4) in the opener (nine hits, five strikeouts) and from Hunter Shuey (2-2) in the second game (six hits, no earned runs).

"He just threw it in the strike zone," Godwin said of Shuey in a postgame interview on ESPN+. "We've watched his development, and this guy has gotten better and better. We know he's a tough kid and great competitor. It's just awesome to watch. I had the best seat in the house."

After a Gatorade dousing from his players during the interview, Godwin became emotional and faced his first significant difficulty of the day: Responding to more questions.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," he said of going to the NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans, winning the school's first Southern Conference championship and NCAA bid of 2021-22, will join ACC champion North Carolina, American Athletic Conference winner East Carolina and Big South champion Campbell as automatic entries from this state. In addition, N.C. State and Wake Forest are expected to be at-large selections.

Sixteen four-team regionals are scheduled for Friday-Monday, Super Regionals are June 10-13, and the College World Series is June 16-27 at Omaha, Neb.

UNCG outscored the opposition 65-30 in seven games in Greenville but allowed only two runs each in its final three games.

In the opener Sunday, left fielder Kennedy Jones drove in five runs with three hits, and UNCG took advantage of seven walks from Wofford pitchers.

Jones became the program's all-time single-season RBI leader with his 73rd during the second game.

Parsley pitched seven innings in UNCG's opening 7-6 win over The Citadel on Wednesday.

Shuey pitched two innings in relief in the loss to Wofford on Friday, allowing five hits and two runs in two innings. He also threw a clean relief inning against Western Carolina later Friday.

Godwin is a former East Carolina coach (2005-2014) who took the Pirates to five NCAA regionals and one Super Regional. Godwin was a New York Yankees scout when UNCG hired him in August 2019. The Spartans were 12-5 in a COVID-shortened 2020 season and went 27-25 last season.