UNCG women defeat Lenoir-Rhyne

Aja Boyd scored a game-high 16 points to lead four players in double figures and help the Spartans remain perfect at home with a 68-47 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne in a non-conference contest inside of Fleming Gym Sunday afternoon.
The two-time All-Southern Conference preseason selection missed all last season and the first three games this season while rehabbing from an injury.
"Today was so weird for me. I didn't feel nervous. I got a rush of thankfulness. I was told that I probably wouldn't play again, and I am thankful to be here today. I woke up this morning and shed a tear and was like wow, 'God put me in this great position.' I am just thankful. I feel great. Before (assistant athletic trainer) AD came in, Lauren prepared me, coach Self prepared me, and my coaches prepared me. I felt strong and ready to play. They got me in the best shape possible to get ready for today," Boyd said.
In addition to scoring 10 points, CeCe Crudup tied her career-best with five steals.
UNCG will compete in the Coastal Carolina tournament during Thanksgiving weekend. The Spartans meet host Coastal Carolina on Friday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.