UNCG women defeat Lenoir-Rhyne

"Today was so weird for me. I didn't feel nervous. I got a rush of thankfulness. I was told that I probably wouldn't play again, and I am thankful to be here today. I woke up this morning and shed a tear and was like wow, 'God put me in this great position.' I am just thankful. I feel great. Before (assistant athletic trainer) AD came in, Lauren prepared me, coach Self prepared me, and my coaches prepared me. I felt strong and ready to play. They got me in the best shape possible to get ready for today," Boyd said.