UNCG women vs. Samford

"We live to play another day, which that's what March is all about," Samford head coach Carley Kuhns said. "We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game, Greensboro plays extremely physical, rebounds the ball really well, really good defensive team, and I thought they did a really good job of trying to keep the ball out of the paint on us. I thought we settled in in the first half and found different ways to score, had people step up. Our guards stepped up big making pull-ups, and that's what it takes, is different people stepping up. Olivia Ramil hadn't played all season, was able to get her out there and it just takes everybody at this time of year. I'm proud of my team, and like I said, we live to play another day."