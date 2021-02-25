Under deal, pandemic-plagued prisons would have N.C. inmates released

RALEIGH — North Carolina civil rights groups struck a deal on Thursday with Gov. Roy Cooper's administration to allow for the early release of 3,500 inmates over the next six months.

If a Wake County Superior Court judge approves the settlement agreement and the state abides by its commitment to trim about one-eighth of its more than 28,000-person prison population, the North Carolina branch of the NAACP would dismiss a lawsuit alleging prison conditions during the coronavirus pandemic have violated inmates' rights under the state constitution.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 47 inmates have died of COVID-19, while more than 9,500 have been infected, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Also, nearly one-fourth of the 39,000 offenders tested since March 2020 have received at least one positive diagnosis.

“What’s happening in North Carolina prisons is the convergence of two pandemics both fueled by racism and classism — COVID-19 and an unjust criminal legal system,” state NAACP President Anthony Spearman said in a statement.