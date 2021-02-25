Under deal, pandemic-plagued prisons would have N.C. inmates released

RALEIGH — North Carolina civil rights groups struck a deal on Thursday with Gov. Roy Cooper's administration to allow for the early release of 3,500 inmates over the next six months.
If a Wake County Superior Court judge approves the settlement agreement and the state abides by its commitment to trim about one-eighth of its more than 28,000-person prison population, the North Carolina branch of the NAACP would dismiss a lawsuit alleging prison conditions during the coronavirus pandemic have violated inmates' rights under the state constitution.
Since the start of the pandemic, at least 47 inmates have died of COVID-19, while more than 9,500 have been infected, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Also, nearly one-fourth of the 39,000 offenders tested since March 2020 have received at least one positive diagnosis.
“What’s happening in North Carolina prisons is the convergence of two pandemics both fueled by racism and classism — COVID-19 and an unjust criminal legal system,” state NAACP President Anthony Spearman said in a statement.
The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and other advocacy groups joined the NAACP's complaint filed in April 2020. At the time, more than 34,000 people were incarcerated. The state has since reported a 16% reduction in the number of incarcerated.
Under the terms of the proposed deal, the Department of Public Safety would have 90 days to release at least 1,500 offenders, and an additional 90 days to release the remaining 2,000.
North Carolina isn't the first state to have announced plans to release inmates. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill last fall allowing more than 2,000 inmates to be released from state prisons. In California, an appeals court has ordered half of the 2,900 inmates at San Quentin State Prison to be released or transferred.
The ACLU of North Carolina called Thursday's settlement a “momentous achievement” but urged Cooper and prison officials to return as many inmates as possible to their families.
