Under NC's Phase 3, more houses of worship are open for services — with restrictions

The update from the state recommends that places of worship continue to meet online or outside if possible. If in-person services are held, NCDHHS recommends limiting gatherings to the lesser of 30 percent occupancy or 100 people.

"While the pandemic is global, the way we slow the spread of this virus is local, through on-the-ground action and shared responsibility. This new toolkit helps clergy of all faiths to double down on their efforts to protect our communities as we navigate this unprecedented time," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said in the update. The notice included a link for a list of ways faith leaders can help keep COVID-19 numbers down.

For now, no singing

Each person attending White Memorial's in-person services Sunday will be required to wear a mask, will be given instructions on where to enter and exit, and will be expected to abide by all standard safety measures. There will be no congregational singing, Amodei noted. For now, no refreshments will be served on campus.