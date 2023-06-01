UNDER THE BIG TOP: This isn't your grandpa's circus. Billed as a contemporary circus production, Surface Tension tells the story of two friends through juggling, weight-sharing and acrobats. Presented by Activate Entertainment Project, Surface Tension will have two performances at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., on Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and on sale at ActivateNC.com/SurfaceTension.