Unhappy with COVID cleaner's work Alamance-Burlington Board of Education can't find options

"In nine months, I am not going to do this again," said Board Member Donna Westbrooks. "In nine months, I am not going to vote for this company to serve this district any longer."

The risk of spreading COVID-19 from surfaces is low compared to spreading it from person to person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, CDC recommends sanitizing "high-touch" surfaces when there is high community transmission, as there is in Alamance County, and low vaccination rates, which you certainly get with children younger than 12.

The district has been contracting custodial services from the Greensboro-based Budd Group for years. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABSS has been contracting sanitation services with Budd, too.

Federal COVID relief pays for sanitization, but as the pandemic wore on, board members brought up more and more complaints.

Early in the summer Assistant Superintendent Todd Thorpe told the board a survey gave the company's work mixed reviews including "four or five schools that were completely dissatisfied." Still, even principals who weren't completely satisfied told the board they needed the work done but didn't have the people.