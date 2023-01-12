Unraveling tragedy difficult for friends, colleagues of actor Robert Crayton, family

HIGH POINT — Coco Hillary is among those struggling to understand the horror that unfolded Jan. 7 inside the home where police say Robert Crayton fatally shot four family members before killing himself.

Hillary, a former Appalachian State football standout, first met Crayton, a fellow actor, in 2019 on the set of Disney's "Safety," in which Crayton played a special teams coach. For Hillary, he knew Crayton to be a helpful mentor who encouraged him and other newcomers to the industry.

"It's tragic and I'm sorry for the family and people who are dealing with this on a personal level," Hillary, 35, said Friday during a phone interview from Augusta, Ga. "I'm still flabbergasted."

According to High Point police, Crayton, 45, shot his wife, Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and Kasin Crayton, 18, in their home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. Also killed were a 10- and 16-year-old, who police said they would not identify because of their ages. A 23-year-old son escaped the home with his 25-year-old girlfriend that morning and asked neighbors to call 911.

During a recent news conference, police officials said officers served an involuntary mental commitment order in January 2022 for Robert Crayton. Police would not elaborate on what prompted that order, but said family indicated that he suffered from some form of mental illness.

Speaking to their time on set, Hillary said Crayton was a positive presence who connected well with everyone. That's why it is so difficult, he said, to grasp what police said Crayton was responsible for doing.

"We shot that movie before COVID," Hillary said Friday. "The pandemic has affected everyone differently, and you never know someone's circumstances. Mental health is serious."

Crayton's work as an actor has been seen by millions. His social media accounts seemed to show a successful career, with him frequently sharing news about his next big opportunity.

According to his IMDb page, Crayton played such roles as Peachy in Marvel's "Ant-Man" movie, Warren Sapp in NBC's "Young Rock," Attila in Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," Nick Kovac on HBO's "Ballers," Coach Brett Slade in Disney's "Safety" and many more.

Victor and Tisha Joyner of Maultsby Talent Agency in Raleigh said they didn't represent Crayton, but he offered acting workshops there and was a "great resource" in the business. They emailed statements to the News & Record that provide some insight into the man they knew as an actor, a friend and a family man.

Victor Joyner, the agency's chief operating officer, said he knew Crayton for about 15 years.

"We first met on set working on a project and remained tight since that period. Even as our career paths went in different directions we stayed in contact," he said. "He was always a person to get sound advice, when you were down he would always have a word to lift you up."

Victor Joyner said when they talked about the business, they shared stories that showed the growth they both had.

"We last spoke before Thanksgiving when I wanted to share some good news with him. He listened to what I had to say, gave me a word of encouragement. And stated he was spending time with his wife who he loved dearly," he said. "For what I know over the years he loved his wife and his children. Even when he traveled for work he missed them and if he was hanging with them he would cut our talks short just so he could spend time with them."

Tisha Joyner, CEO of Maultsby Talent Agency, said Crayton was "an intellectual man of many hats, a reliable person of great moral character who loved his family dearly and a blessing to those with the opportunity to work with him."

She said he was passionate about his acting career.

"He was a friendly giant with a grand sense of humor, outgoing personality, he cared about people, and he would leave you with words of wisdom as well as best practices as an actor and producer," she said.

On the set of "Safety," Hillary said Crayton offered encouraging advice "like a big brother." He was not condescending in the least, Hillary said.

"When he came around, there were a lot of jokes and a lot of laughs. Good conversation. Nothing negative," Hillary said. "I felt very comfortable talking with him. It was genuine love and friendship."

Hillary said he will fondly remember hanging out with him.

"He was a very humble but hungry guy," he said. "He had a lot of drive for what he wanted to accomplish. It's all that I know. He had this charismatic attitude."

At one time, Crayton had a portfolio of images on the website of Locke Management, based in Greensboro. The site listed Crayton as being from Greensboro and said he enjoyed "stand-up comedy & improv, acting, rapping, and sports." When contacted by the News & Record, Ed Locke said the company would decline comment at this time.

For police continuing to investigate the murder-suicide, no new details have been released. Lt. Patrick Welch, when speaking to media earlier this week, urged people to use mental health resources in the community if they are concerned about themselves or a loved one.

"I am heartbroken about what transpired" to him and "his beautiful family," Tisha Joyner said. "Robert was battling something behind the scene that we couldn't see."

She expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones.

"Robert not only meant a lot to me, he meant a lot to many people in the industry that he had touched," Victor Joyner said. "He will be truly missed and I pray for all that are involved on a closer level."