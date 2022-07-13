Upcoming shows

AC/DC tribute
Shoot to Thrill — Girls Rockin’ AC/DC will perform at 7 p.m. July 15 at The Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro.
The Raleigh-based band tours on the East Coast. The band is Kara (vocals), Susan (guitar), Jai (bass), Wendy (guitar) and Kate (drums).
Special guests will be Store Whiskey.
Tickets are $10 in advance at theblindtiger.com.
Jazz show
Chad Eby and Ariel Pocock will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15 in The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
Eby has earned acclaim as a jazz improviser who has “tremendous poise and natural melodic sense.”
Pocock is a jazz pianist, vocalist and composer who has perform as a headliner at several well-known jazz festivals.
Tickets are $12 at carolinatheatre.com.
Ranford Almond
Ranford Almond will perform at 8 p.m. July 22 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
Greensboro resident Almond is a singer/songwriter with vocal and guitar skills reminiscent of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt.
Special guest will be Sugarfoot.
Tickets are $10 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $12 at the door.
This is a standing room only show.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or tinyurl.com/3hf9etmr.
R&B show
Jeezy & K. Michelle will perform at 8 p.m. July 23 at Tanger Center, One Abe Brenner Place, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro.
Jeezy (formerly Young Jeezy) is an Atlanta-based rapper who is credited with other artists for pioneering and popularizing trap music with the mainstream audience.
K. Michelle is a singer, actress and TV personality. She rose to fame as the breakout star of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”
Special guest will be Lloyd.
Tickets start at $32.50 at ticketmaster.com.
Visit tangercenter.com.
Bianca Jade
Bianca Jade will perform at 8:30 p.m. July 23 at The Crown at Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
Jade is a Miami native who plays soul and R&B.
Special guests will be Lenci and Julius Tunstall.
Tickets are $10 in advance at carolinatheatre.com or $15 at the door.
Visit carolinatheatre.com or biancajademusic.com