Update: Police identify officer who shot man after Greensboro traffic stop

Updated 4:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities identified the police officer who shot an armed Greensboro man on Monday as Officer D.A. Young.

Young, who joined the department in 2013, is currently assigned to the patrol division, police said in a news release.

Young is on administrative duty while the Professional Standards Division conducts an internal investigation into the incident.

GREENSBORO — Authorities identified a Greensboro man as the armed suspect who was shot by a police officer after fleeing a vehicle stop Monday, police said in a news release.

Lewis Latrell Harrison III, 25, is charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, felon possessing a firearm and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Harrison, armed with a handgun, fled from a vehicle stopped at South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road, leading an officer on a foot chase, police said.

When Harrison raised his weapon toward the officer, the officer fired his own weapon, striking Harrison, according to police.