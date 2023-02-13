The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert early today for a woman reported missing in Greensboro.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Bernice Lennon-Clark, 77, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's.

Lennon-Clark was last seen at 3724 Wireless Drive, and authorities are unsure where she was headed.

Lennon-Clark is a black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She's about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds and was last seen wearing a red sweater and black leggings.

Anyone with information about Lennon-Clark should call Officer Daniel L. Frye at the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287.