US Senate race in NC: Can Tillis come from behind and beat Cunningham?

"No, I think the standard should be the same," Tillis told the TV station. "That's why I said voters are entitled to make whatever choices they want to for president. But let's not lower the standard and say that you can have an adulterous affair with the wife of a wounded warrior."

The California woman and her husband have both told the media they were in a marital separation when she was with Cunningham.

In the 2014 election, when Tillis unseated Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan, he was running behind in surveys toward the end of the election. But he predicted he would sway the remaining undecided voters in the final days and win. His prediction proved accurate.

Can Tillis do that again?

In 2014, the national political winds favored Republicans, said Francia of ECU.

"As of today, those national winds look like they are blowing in the direction of the Democrats, and so that — that's going to work against Tillis in 2020," Francia said.

Here are the latest poll results, as reported by the pollsters and Real Clear Politics, as of Friday afternoon:

* Tied 45-45, Rasmussen Reports, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.