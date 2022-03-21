US should expedite adoption of Ukrainian orphans, NC congresswoman says

A member of Congress from North Carolina has called on the Biden administration to expedite the adoption process for Ukrainian children.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. Deborah Ross urged the federal government to expand and streamline the adoption process.

"We must take concrete steps to bring orphans in critical danger to safety in our country," the Wake County Democrat wrote.

"Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has created a dire humanitarian crisis, leading millions of people to flee their homes," Ross said. "However, children without families have been left behind with no means to evacuate Ukraine's war-torn cities, making them particularly vulnerable to the resource constraints and violence rampant throughout Ukraine."

She added Russian advances could block adopted children from coming to the United States, noting that President Vladimir Putin banned American adoptions from Russia nearly a decade ago.

The call for an expedited process came as Ukraine fights to halt an invasion by Russian forces.

Hundreds of Ukrainian people have been killed by Russian bombs, while millions have hidden in underground shelters or fled the nation, the Associated Press reported.

In the letter, Ross urged the federal government to appeal to the Ukrainian government and gain permission for the U.S. embassy in Warsaw, Poland, to issue expedited visas for Ukrainian children already in the adoption process with U.S. families.

Since the war began, more than 2 million people have fled to Poland, which borders parts of western Ukraine, according to the AP.

Ross said the federal government should also work with Ukraine to allow families in the adoption process to attend court at the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., instead of in Ukraine.

She added that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services should work with the State Department to "streamline humanitarian parole applications in conjunction with normal visa-issuing procedures."

"To be clear, the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security should by no means compromise vetting standards for organizations that work with orphans or prospective parents in the interest of moving children out of Ukraine quickly," Ross said. "I ask that the federal government maintain all necessary protocols to ensure unaccompanied children do not face trafficking, exploitation, or abuse."

The Friday letter came nearly a week after Ross shared concerns about the safety of orphans stranded by the war.

"With everything going on, we really have to highlight this and show that we can make a difference in these children's lives," she told MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin. "There are loving families in the United States who are ready to welcome them."