valentines

That song, and the accompanying dance, was all the rage in the early 1960s when a young Vivian spotted a good-looking boy in black slacks and a yellow shirt hanging out near some ball fields on Washington Street in Greensboro.

Jim noticed her, too, and worked up the courage to talk to her Soon, they went to a movie, some boy-girl romance flick.

“She was beautiful, gorgeous, bubbly,” Jim said. “She had all the things I was looking for in a young lady.”

They walked hand-in-hand to and from Dudley High School each day and then spend evenings on her front porch, looking at the moon and talking until her mom came out and told them it was time to go home.

About a year later, he was called to New Jersey to take care of his ailing mom.

He looked at Vivian and declared: “I’ll be back.”

As often happens with young love, their commitment could not withstand all the changes coming at them. Jim majored in communications at William Paterson University in Wayne, N.J., and was befriended by Mal Goode, the first Black man to be a network news correspondent. He told Jim that if he got his degree, he would him find a job in radio.

“From then on,” Jim said, “my career blossomed.”