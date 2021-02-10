valentines

Last fall, after some prodding from his best friend, Jim Spates wrote Vivian White a letter.
“Let’s see what happens,” Jim thought.
The former sweethearts figured the other had moved on, and that time had stamped out the love that burned between them back when they were in teenagers in the early 1960s.
After he abruptly moved to New Jersey to take care of his ailing mother, they lost of track of one another.
Vivan needed to find him, to share some urgent news. She even swung through New Jersey, to his old home, only to find that he moved on.
The trail was cold, and she went on with her life.
Vivian read the letter with skepticism.
“I thought somebody was playing with me,” she said.
The letter led to a phone call, and still, Vivian wanted more proof.
She invited him to her home in Greensboro for dinner. It was only when she saw him, through eyes brimmed with tears, that she let herself believe that it really was Jim, her sweet, handsome Jim.
“Oh my God,” she told him. “It is you.”
The story of Jim and Vivian’s reunion is filled with surprises, near-misses and a minor but critical appearance from an R&B singer best-known for her hit “Mashed Potato Time.”
That song, and the accompanying dance, was all the rage in the early 1960s when a young Vivian spotted a good-looking boy in black slacks and a yellow shirt hanging out near some ball fields on Washington Street in Greensboro.
Jim noticed her, too, and worked up the courage to talk to her Soon, they went to a movie, some boy-girl romance flick.
“She was beautiful, gorgeous, bubbly,” Jim said. “She had all the things I was looking for in a young lady.”
They walked hand-in-hand to and from Dudley High School each day and then spend evenings on her front porch, looking at the moon and talking until her mom came out and told them it was time to go home.
About a year later, he was called to New Jersey to take care of his ailing mom.
He looked at Vivian and declared: “I’ll be back.”
As often happens with young love, their commitment could not withstand all the changes coming at them. Jim majored in communications at William Paterson University in Wayne, N.J., and was befriended by Mal Goode, the first Black man to be a network news correspondent. He told Jim that if he got his degree, he would him find a job in radio.
“From then on,” Jim said, “my career blossomed.”
Jim took on the radio name Jim Starr and became a DJ at radio stations in Cambridge, Md., and Nashville, Tenn., where he was host to a blues show.
In 2019, he was inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.
A few years ago, while working at WTOB, he reached out to Dee Dee Sharp, an R&B singer who sang background vocals for such early rock and rollers as Lloyd Price and Chubby Checker.
Sharp, wary of unsolicited interview requests, asked her friend, Dan McKeown to see if this Starr fellow was legitimate. Like Sharp, McKeown is a Philadelphian, whose credits include The Trammps (“Disco Inferno”) and Billy Paul (“Me and Mrs. Jones).
“Lemme talk to him,” McKeown said.
McKeown called Jim, and they bonded, trading stories about radio and reminiscing about the 1960s. The two became close, talking weekly by phone.
McKeown noticed that Jim never talked about having a wife or children. One day he asked him: “Hey man, any loves in your life?”
Jim was quick with his answer.
“I had this girl 50 years ago,” he told McKeown. “I love that girl, man. And I wonder what happened to her.”
Here’s what happened:
Vivian tried keeping up with Jim, but phone numbers changed, addresses changed. On a trip up to New York, she swung through New Jersey looking for him. He was gone.
“At that point, after I lost contact, I used to think, ‘Does he think about me?’ because I always thought about him,” she said.
Vivian moved on. She went to college at N.C. A&T then became an EMT. She got married and divorced. A grandmother, she now trains students to be EMTs and paramedics at Guilford Technical Community College.
She had no idea that a few years ago, the love of her life, the man who seemed to have fallen off the face of the earth was living 30 miles away.
“Four years, he’s in my backyard,” Vivian said.
McKeown was determined to help his lonely friend. He got on Facebook and found a Vivian White-Butler and forwarded some photos of Jim, who isn’t on social media.
“She’s gorgeous,” Jim thought.
McKeown had other news to share. He had nosed around her Facebook page.
“Jim,” he said, “it looks like she might be single.”
On Jim’s behalf, McKeown sent a Facebook message to Vivian; months passed and no answer.
Finally, he found her address, passed it to Jim and urged him to write.
Once together, Vivian had something to share with Jim.
She showed him a photo of her holding a baby. Who’s the baby? Jim asked.
“Honey,” she answered, “think about it. Why do you think I was trying to find you in New Jersey?”
Lareese White has spent the last few months getting to know her father and introducing him to his two grandchildren.
Suddenly, Jim has a family.
And in a few months, a wife.
Jim and Vivian plan to marry in September or October, whenever it’s safe enough to have a big party. McKeown plans to come and bring Dee Dee Sharp, who talks regularly with Vivian.
Maybe someone will “feel that groovy beat” and break into the Mashed Potato.
Vivian and Jim laugh often as they retell their story as if they are awed by how it all played out.
“I thought this man was gone forever,” she said.