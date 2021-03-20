Vatican statement on same-sex marriage revives faith dilemma for LGBTQ Catholics in NC

"The church is the church," Zarama said. "It's a mother. The mother is looking for the best for the children. Sometimes love is a challenge. It's nothing against the person at all. It's how the church is keeping with the tradition and the value of married life, as man and woman, as the Bible says, with the purpose of procreation.

"The church is divine in one way, and it's human in another way, you know?" Zarama said. "I think some people disagree with some of the teachings of the church, but the important thing is, how can we be humble and follow Jesus as Jesus wants us to follow him, not as we want.

"Sometimes we want Jesus to follow us," Zarama said.

Randy Lewis, chairman of the board of directors for the LGBT Center of Raleigh, was ordained as a Baptist minister but left the church for a time because he's gay.

"The lack of affirmation, the non-healing ministries that I was a part of, those were harmful to my psyche for a long time," Lewis said. "I had a crisis of faith."

Eventually, he joined the Unitarian church, and returned to the ministry. He expects to be ordained this fall and work as a community minister, not attached to a particular congregation.