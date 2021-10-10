Veggie paella full of flavors

MUSHROOM PAELLA
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use
2 cups sliced onion
1 cup button mushrooms, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup portobello mushrooms, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 cup wild mushrooms or other, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups frozen peas
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup sliced canned sweet pimento
2/3 cup Valencia-style or other short-grain rice
1/4 teaspoon saffron
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup shredded manchego cheese
2 tablespoons chopped parsley (optional garnish)
Instructions:
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 10-inch paella pan over medium-high heat.
Add onion. Saute 2 minutes. Add mushrooms saute 2 minutes. Add the peas, garlic and pimento. Continue to saute 2 minutes.
Push vegetables to the side and add remaining tablespoon oil to the cleared area and stir in rice. Saute 2 minutes. Sprinkle on the saffron and smoked paprika. Then add the broth. Stir well and bring to a boil. Lower heat, cover and simmer 10 minutes.
The paella is ready when the broth has been absorbed and the rice is cooked. Cook a few more minutes in needed. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spread cheese on top, remove from the heat and cover with a lid or foil for 2 minutes to melt the cheese.
Sprinkle parsley on top (optional garnish).
Nutrition per serving: 582 calories (24% from fat), 15.7 g fat (10.4 g saturated, 4.2 g monounsaturated), 40 mg cholesterol, 30.1 g protein, 84.9 g carbohydrates, 9.8 g fiber, 535 mg sodium.
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer