Veggie paella full of flavors

Mushrooms, saffron and sweet smoked paprika flavor this vegetarian paella. Saffron gives the paella its traditional flavor and color. It’s actually the stamen of a type of crocus plant. They’re painstakingly collected and dried, which is why saffron is expensive to buy. You can use turmeric instead in this dish.

The paella calls for Valencia rice, a medium-grain rice grown in the Valencia province of Spain. It’s a soft rice that remains a little firm in the center when cooked. If you only have long-grain rice on hand, you can use it for this recipe. The texture will be different, but the flavor will be fine.