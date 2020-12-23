Video: With latest part of Urban Loop opening today, the project is almost complete

GREENSBORO — Urban Santas will find it a little easier to fly from western Greensboro to North Elm Street starting midday Wednesday as the N.C. Department of Transportation opens about two more miles of the Urban Loop arcing over the northern part of the city.

The six-lane interstate between Lawndale Drive and North Elm Street is part of a 16.5-mile, $540 million project — also known as Interstate 840 — which runs from U.S. 70 in the east to Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard in the west.

The loop is being built in four sections. The new road is part of a segment from Lawndale to U.S. 29.

The last segment under construction runs from North Elm Street to U.S. 29, which is scheduled to open in early 2023.

Years in the making, the Urban Loop will encircle the city on the north and south for 49 miles when completed and includes parts of Interstate 85 and 73.

While other projects in the Greensboro region have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, work continued on projects already under construction.

The opening comes almost one year to the day after the most recent section of the thoroughfare opened, a stretch between Battleground Avenue and Lawndale.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.