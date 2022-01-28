Virginia man who used Taser on guard at Guilford jail now wanted in a homicide

It was roughly 45 minutes later that Swain found himself in Greensboro — at another convenience store. There, Greensboro police say Swain stole a car at gunpoint.

According to employees at the Great Stops on North Church Street, a man — later identified as Swain — walked up to a woman in the parking lot, flashed a gun and demanded she get out of her car.

The woman ran into the store for help.

“She came in and just hollered, gun, car, man,” recalled cashier Judy Hamadou in an interview with The Roanoke Times.

Worried someone was chasing the woman, Hamadou said she hid her in a backroom and called police.

When an officer arrived, Swain was in the stolen car at a traffic light next to the store, Hamadou said. After the officer ordered him out of the car, Swain gunned the engine and took off only to be apprehended later.

It was on Wednesday morning, while in the Guilford County jail, that Swain assaulted the detention officer with a Taser.

It’s still unclear how Swain was able to get the weapon from the guard.

He remains in jail without bond.

The timeline for Swain’s extradition back to Virginia isn’t yet known.

The Roanoke Times contributed to this report.