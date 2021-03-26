 Skip to main content
VMI holds off UNCG's comeback
LEXINGTON, Va. — Shortstop Zac Morris singled in the game-winning run with one out in the ninth inning to lift VMI past UNCG 6-5 in college baseball Friday.

The win lifted the Keydets to 6-12. The Spartans fell to 11-10.

VMI scored five runs in the fourth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. UNCG scored two in the sixth, one in the seventh and tied it at 5-5 in the ninth on centerfielder Corey Rosier’s two-out single.

The Keydets outhit the Spartans 17-10.

Price King (0-2) pitched well in relief for the Spartans but was the losing pitcher. Trey Morgan (1-1) was credited with the win.

