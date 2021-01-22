Voter turnout was up across NC last year. 5 things that will matter in next elections.

Only 63.1% of registered voters under 40 cast a ballot, which is more or less the age range for Millennials and Gen Z. Meanwhile, voter turnout was 82.7% for those over 40 — which would include Generation X, Baby Boomers and the Silent and Greatest generations.

Both numbers reflect an increase from 2016.

The data also shows that 81.6% of Republicans voted in 2020 compared to 75.1% of Democrats and 69.8% of unaffiliated voters.

According to the Pew Research Center, most registered voters in the U.S. are 50 or older, and one in every four is a senior citizen. However, Millennials are now the largest generation in the country. The number of non-voting younger people shows potential for politicians to win over new supporters in the future. In the meantime, though, them staying away from polling places tends to help Republicans.

Post-election polling on the 2016 results show that the majority of voters over 50 supported Trump, but he only won 40% of voters in their 30s and 40s — and barely more than one in every four voters between 18 and 29 years old.

